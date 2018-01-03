Brewer family wants to create non-profit, “Evan’s Safe Haven”

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The family of Wichita toddler, Evan Brewer, whose body was found in a concrete encasement at his mother’s home in early September has decided to help Kansas kids in similar situations.

Court documents show the family of Evan Brewer tried many times to go through the proper channels to ensure Evan was safe and alive following a settlement which gave Carlo Brewer, Evan’s biological father, custody of Evan. Evan’s remains were found in a concrete encasement last fall, and his death date has still not been determined.

Now, Carlo wants to help families in similar situations, the family spokesperson said.

“Through the course of trying to secure Evan’s safety, Carlo became very discouraged at the response from judges and law enforcement and DCF. There appears to be some disconnect in the system when it comes to protecting children from child abuse and Carlo felt no other family should have to experience that red tape when just trying to save their own child,” Shayla Johnston said on Wednesday.

A GoFundMe has been established with a goal of $25,000 toward a new nonprofit called “Evan’s Safe Haven.” Johnston said the Brewers still have about $10,0000 in burial expenses for Evan, but dollars raised beyond that will go to help other Kansas families.

“Carlo and Sara want to make sure other families have hope when they’re trying to preserve their families, and secure the safety of their children,” Johnston said.

Johnston is also an attorney. She says the family has established a firm with four Kansas families in four different counties waiting for services. They hope to provide them aid in the next month.

Carlo Brewer named the nonprofit.

“He wants every child in Kansas to know they do have a safe place where their families can go to try and help them,” Johnston said.

Watch KSN news at 6:00 p.m. for further details.