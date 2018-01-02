WPD officer on administrative leave following weekend shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said in a media release that an officer has been placed on administrative leave following a weekend shooting.

At approximately 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a domestic dispute and a suicidal person with a gun in the 1500 block of North Gentry. Officers received information that a man inside had a gun.

While officers were inside the home, they retrieved a gun from under a bedroom pillow. While the officers were retrieving the gun, a mid-sized dog charged at an officer. The officer pulled his gun and shot at the dog. The officer missed the dog. The shot struck the floor and broke into fragments. One of the fragments ricocheted and struck a 9-year-old girl in the forehead just above her eye. She was treated and released from the hospital.

Police said the man was taken for a mental health exam.

Police said the officer who fired the shot was placed on leave. The case will be reviewed by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. Police said an internal review of the shooting will be conducted.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.