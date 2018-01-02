Thieves break in to two Wichita pet stores, steal puppies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thieves broke into two Wichita pet stores overnight and stole a pair of puppies from each store.

Keaton White with the Petland store on E. Kellogg Drive said the thieves broke into that store around 2:15 a.m. Monday and stole a female Miniature Australian Shepherd and male French Bulldog. White said the burglars broke the store’s front door, and also shattered the glass front of the display case where the puppies were housed.

White said it appeared from surveillance video that the Aussie put up a fight and bit one of the thieves.

Around 2:54 a.m., a pair of thieves also broke into the Petland store in the 3500 block of N. Maize Rd. and stole two other puppies. One of them was a 10-week-old male Golden Retriever. The other dog was a 12-week-old female Huskey-Heeler mix.

Rebecca Hertel, the owner of the west side location, said the thieves also broke through the front door and the glass front of the display case where the puppies were kept. She said it appeared from surveillance video the Retriever was dragged through the broken glass.

No suspects are in custody in the case of either break-in.