Series of strokes doesn’t stop local woman from graduating from WSU

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For many the new year means new goals.

One Wichita woman used this past year to achieve a lifelong goal – but she had every reason to give up and quit.

But not even a series of strokes could stop her from getting a degree in education.

Donna Jody already has a list of accomplishments.

She raised five kids who are now successful adults.

But it always bothered her that she wasn’t able to get a degree in education.

She finally got that opportunity, when life threw a few challenges her way.

Donna was recovering from her first stroke when she was laid off from her job.

Offered the opportunity to learn another trade, Donna jumped at the chance to finally become a teacher.

Her education at WSU was paid for, as long as she completed the program in two years.

Donna would have another stroke in July of this year while in summer school.

Her daughter Mayra has been a huge part of her support through it all.

“I take me and my friend home. We’re here and I go to say hi to my mom like always and she just kinda goes…. I was like are you really sleepy or what?” remembers Mayra.

Mayra says her mom wouldn’t respond or talk.

After getting to the hospital Donna would go on to have a third stroke – that took a couple days to recognize.

“After she woke up after her nap you could see the facial droopage,” explains Mayra.

But through it all – Donna completed her classes and maintained her grades.

“She’s way smarter than me,” laughs Mayra. “She likes to rub her good grades in my face and likes to tell me that if she can do it I can and that really bugs me because I know I’m being lazy.”

Mayra says her mom has managed to stay positive through through all the therapy, the classes and the challenges.

“Now she gets to look forward to walking in December. whether she walks or I push her,” says Mayra.

And just recently – we were there as Donna achieved her dream.

“I think she wants to be involved with kids to pass on a message that you can do anything you want regardless,” shares Mayra.