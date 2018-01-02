Police investigate late night shooting in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are investigating a late night shooting in south Wichita. It happened in the 1600 block of East Crowley around 11 p.m.

One person was transported in critical condition from an apparent gunshot wound. Right now, there is no word on a suspect.

KSN hopes to learn more about Monday night’s shooting later this morning at a press briefing.

