Officers help family left without heat in Riley County

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Riley County police officers are being recognized by the department for their actions this past weekend.

Officers Ian Ford and Shawn Goggins were sent to a welfare check this past weekend, according to Riley County Police Department. There, the two officers met a family with two kids who didn’t have access to water and a proper heat source for their home due to a water line that had broken and wouldn’t be fixed for a couple of days.

Police said the only heat source for the family’s home was one infrared heater. The family vehicle also wouldn’t start due to the cold.

When the officers left the scene they took it upon themselves to purchases cases of water, food and two indoor fire safe space heaters for the family as well as jump-start the family’s vehicle so it would work again. Officers also contacted the emergency shelter to make sure there would be room to stay there if necessary.

RCPD said neither officer wanted recognition for their acts of kindness, but luckily a dispatcher alerted their supervisors to what the two had done.

“Actions like this truly live up to our department’s mission statement of “reducing crime and improving the quality of life for the citizens we serve.”

Are you reading this tweet from a warm cozy house? Or at least a home with a working furnace and running water? I know I am. Imagine not having those luxuries as the temperature continues to dip below 0°. pic.twitter.com/Ha9lrSUOEM — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) January 2, 2018

