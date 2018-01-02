Officers help family left without heat in Riley County

By Published: Updated:
Riley County Police (KSNT Photo)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Riley County police officers are being recognized by the department for their actions this past weekend.

Officers Ian Ford and Shawn Goggins were sent to a welfare check this past weekend, according to Riley County Police Department. There, the two officers met a family with two kids who didn’t have access to water and a proper heat source for their home due to a water line that had broken and wouldn’t be fixed for a couple of days.

Police said the only heat source for the family’s home was one infrared heater. The family vehicle also wouldn’t start due to the cold.

When the officers left the scene they took it upon themselves to purchases cases of water, food and two indoor fire safe space heaters for the family as well as jump-start the family’s vehicle so it would work again. Officers also contacted the emergency shelter to make sure there would be room to stay there if necessary.

RCPD said neither officer wanted recognition for their acts of kindness, but luckily a dispatcher alerted their supervisors to what the two had done.

“Actions like this truly live up to our department’s mission statement of “reducing crime and improving the quality of life for the citizens we serve.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s