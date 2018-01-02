Northern Oklahoma rattled by 3.5 magnitude earthquake

HENNESSEY, Okla. (AP) – A 3.5 magnitude earthquake has shaken parts of north-central Oklahoma.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake was recorded at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday about 13 miles east-northeast of Hennessey. Geologists say the temblor occurred at a depth of less than 2 miles.

No damage or injuries was immediately recorded. Geologists say that damage is not likely in earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 or less.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, and many have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. Scientists have also linked earthquakes in Kansas, Texas and other states to wastewater injection.

Oklahoma regulators have directed several oil and gas producers in the state to close injection wells and reduce volumes in others.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.