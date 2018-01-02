Missouri man facing charges in 2 Kansas counties after chase

By Published:
Gavel (KSN News)

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) – A 35-year-old man who allegedly led Kansas officers on a chase with his 5-year-old daughter in the car is accused of attacking three sheriff’s deputies.

Robert Robison III, of Ferguson, Missouri, was arrested Friday in Greenwood County. Sheriff Heath Samuels says officers weren’t aware the child was in the car when the chase began after they determined Robison’s car was sought in a hit-and-run in Missouri. The chase ended when the car crashed south of Severy. The girl was not injured.

The Emporia Gazette reports while Robison was being held Friday night in the Lyon County jail, he allegedly attacked three detention officers in his cell. They weren’t seriously injured.

Robison is facing eight charges in Greenwood County. The Lyon County Attorney’s Office will determine if charges will be filed in that case.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s