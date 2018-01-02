Missouri man facing charges in 2 Kansas counties after chase

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) – A 35-year-old man who allegedly led Kansas officers on a chase with his 5-year-old daughter in the car is accused of attacking three sheriff’s deputies.

Robert Robison III, of Ferguson, Missouri, was arrested Friday in Greenwood County. Sheriff Heath Samuels says officers weren’t aware the child was in the car when the chase began after they determined Robison’s car was sought in a hit-and-run in Missouri. The chase ended when the car crashed south of Severy. The girl was not injured.

The Emporia Gazette reports while Robison was being held Friday night in the Lyon County jail, he allegedly attacked three detention officers in his cell. They weren’t seriously injured.

Robison is facing eight charges in Greenwood County. The Lyon County Attorney’s Office will determine if charges will be filed in that case.