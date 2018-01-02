Man critical following pedestrian crash on W. Central

KSN-TV Published:
A vehicle sits in a lane of traffic on W. Central at Anna St. following a crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition on Tuesday night, Jan. 2, 2018. (Photo: KSN/Dylan Dietz)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is in critical condition following a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on West Central. The crash occurred near the intersection of W. Central and Anna St. around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night.

Wichita Police told KSN at the scene a man and woman riding in a Ford Escape said the man ran out in front of their vehicle from the south side of Central Ave.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where police said he was undergoing treatment for his injuries.

It’s not known at this time whether any charges will be brought against the driver of the vehicle.

The driver and passenger remained at the scene to talk with police about the incident.

