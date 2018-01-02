Kansas collects $75M more in taxes than expected in December

By Published:
Kansas Statehouse (KSN News)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas reports it collected $75 million more in taxes than expected in December, and state officials say it’s because Congress overhauled federal income tax laws.

The state Department of Revenue said Tuesday that tax collections last month were $711 million when the state had forecast $636 million. The surplus was 11.8 percent.

It was the seventh consecutive month that tax collections exceeded expectations. Since the current fiscal year began, the state has collected almost $84 million more in taxes than anticipated for a 2.7 percent surplus. Tax collections through December were almost $3.2 billion.

Revenue Secretary Sam Williams said some individuals made estimated personal income tax payments earlier than normal in December because of a cap on the federal tax deduction for state and local taxes taking effect next year.

