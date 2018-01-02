Holiday Millionaire Raffle drawing to take place Wednesday on KSN

By Published: Updated:
Holiday Millionaire Raffle (KSN Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s one of the most exciting times of the year for Kansas Lottery players.

At 11:58 a.m. Wednesday, the Kansas Lottery will announce the Holiday Millionaire Raffle number that’s worth $1 million to the person who has the ticket. The raffle drawing will air live on KSN.

The Kansas Lottery started selling raffle tickets in September all leading up to Wednesday’s grand prize drawing. Other cash prizes will be awarded as well. There were a little more than 5,000 tickets available to be sold as of mid-morning Tuesday.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s