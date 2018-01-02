Holiday Millionaire Raffle drawing to take place Wednesday on KSN

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s one of the most exciting times of the year for Kansas Lottery players.

At 11:58 a.m. Wednesday, the Kansas Lottery will announce the Holiday Millionaire Raffle number that’s worth $1 million to the person who has the ticket. The raffle drawing will air live on KSN.

The Kansas Lottery started selling raffle tickets in September all leading up to Wednesday’s grand prize drawing. Other cash prizes will be awarded as well. There were a little more than 5,000 tickets available to be sold as of mid-morning Tuesday.

