DA: Extradition of suspect in ‘swatting’ case could take up to 90 days

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The extradition of the suspect arrested for making a hoax phone call that resulted in a fatal police shooting could take up to 90 days according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.

On Saturday, police confirmed the arrest of 25-year-old Tyler Barriss.

Police on Friday blamed a “prankster” who called 911 with a fake story about a shooting and kidnapping at the victim’s address at 1033 West McCormick. A SWAT team responded, and 28-year-old Andrew Finch was shot and killed.

Today, investigators are presenting the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office with evidence collected. Prosecutors will determine charges.

Barriss was convicted in 2016 on two counts of making a false bomb report to a TV station in California.

Below is a statement from District Attorney Marc Bennett involving the case of Tyler Barriss:

In the case regarding the officer-involved shooting that occurred last Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 1033 West McCormick in Wichita, the state of Kansas has notified authorities in California of our intent to pursue the extradition of Mr. Tyler Barriss. Authorities with District Court in Los Angeles will attend to the extradition process. This process can take up to 90 days. This afternoon, investigators will present the Office of the District Attorney the evidence collected in this case to date. A determination of additional charges will be made by prosecutors with this office after a review of the information gathered. Under Kansas law, any defendant charged with a crime is provided notice of the specific charge(s) at a first appearance held before a Judge of the District Court. Until that time, the nature of any charge is not public. Finally, the availability of a charging affidavit is tied to the first appearance under Kansas law. Meaning, when charges are filed, the affidavit upon which the charges are based is not available until the first appearance is held. After the first appearance, if the affidavit is requested, the court will follow the procedure outlined at Kansas Statutes Annotated (K.S.A.) 22-2302(c).”

