Commissioner: 16 people hurt in New York fire will be OK

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro (NY’-groh) says all of the seven adults and nine children hurt in a Bronx fire are expected to be OK.

Investigators believe the fire started in a first-floor furniture store around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Residents from the apartments above fled, including a man who ran outside with no shirt and no shoes. Nearby, icicles hung from power lines.

Resident Erica Ortiz told WCBS that a window guard blocked a fire escape. She says she tried to kick it open, to no avail.

Over 200 firefighters battled the blaze.

The blaze comes only days after the deadliest residential fire to hit New York City in at least a quarter century swept through a Bronx apartment building, killing 12 people.