Colorado woman killed in I-70 crash in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Colorado woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Russell County Tuesday morning. The crash occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. The crash site was about one-and-one-half miles west of US Highway 281. That’s south of the town of Russell.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a 2015 Honda passenger car was traveling eastbound on I-70 when for some reason it crossed the median into the westbound lanes and struck a 2017 Honda passenger car head on.

The driver of the eastbound Honda, 46-year-old Linda Maria Duran of Peyton, Colorado, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither the driver nor the passenger of the westbound Honda suffered injuries in the crash. The KHP lists their hometown as Westminster, Colo.

The occupants of both cars were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.