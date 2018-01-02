Body found in rural Rice County identified

RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Rice County Sheriff’s Department has identified the body of a man who was found as 42-year-old Dennis Galliart, Jr. of Reno County.

His body was found on Dec. 22. in a wooded area east of Sterling.

Officials said the Galliart’s death is still under investigation and his cause of death is unknown.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Kansas Wildlife and Parks and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

