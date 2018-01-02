Bishop Carroll, Southeast, Andale all get road sweeps

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a good night to be the road team in the Sunflower State, as Bishop Carroll, Southeast, and Andale all went on the road and got the win in both boys’ and girls’ basketball.

The Golden Eagles swept rival Kapaun Mt. Carmel, while Southeast took down North and Andale topped Collegiate. Here are some other scores from around the state:

Andale 45, Wichita Collegiate 43

Arkansas City 66, Valley Center 32

Baldwin 78, Prairie View 49

Baxter Springs 76, Galena 60

Bennington 77, Hutchinson Trinity 72

BV North 47, BV West 43

Centralia 43, Frankfort 37

Chaparral 59, Medicine Lodge 52

Cherryvale 58, Erie 57

Clifton-Clyde 87, BV Randolph 39

DeSoto 55, Paola 49

Doniphan West 80, Wetmore 59

Eureka 69, Bluestem 66

Hesston 56, Pratt 40

Hillsboro 66, Nickerson 44

Holton 43, Perry-Lecompton 37

Ingalls 67, Minneola 41

Jayhawk Linn 49, Uniontown 45

Jefferson North 60, Pleasant Ridge 57

Liberal 56, Perryton, Texas 42

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 58, McLouth 33

McPherson 59, Buhler 48

Nemaha Central 47, Jefferson West 30

Newton 58, Hutchinson 56

Northeast-Arma 56, Crest 50

Northern Heights 47, Central Heights 37

Pittsburg Colgan 54, Miami, Okla. 44

Pleasanton 60, Chetopa 39

Raytown, Mo. 71, Lansing 36

Rock Creek 62, Riley County 24

Rockhurst, Mo. 67, Blue Valley 47

Rose Hill 60, Clearwater 52

Valley Falls 54, Onaga 47

Washburn Rural 66, Emporia 56

Wellington 56, Mulvane 49

Wichita Bishop Carroll 63, Kapaun Mount Carmel 38

Wichita East 61, Wichita Northwest 53

Wichita Heights 55, Wichita South 47

Wichita Southeast 77, Wichita North 71

Wichita Trinity 54, Belle Plaine 45

Winfield 50, El Dorado 35

Yates Center 59, Flinthills 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Sedan vs. Caney Valley, ppd.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Andale 45, Wichita Collegiate 35

Baldwin 61, Prairie View 12

Bishop Miege 55, St. Thomas Aquinas 54

Bucklin 50, Pratt Skyline 24

Centralia 43, Frankfort 37

Clifton-Clyde 45, BV Randolph 28

Cunningham 42, Macksville 32

DeSoto 53, Paola 48

Doniphan West 43, Wetmore 42

Erie 56, Cherryvale 37

Eureka 74, Bluestem 53

Galena 49, Baxter Springs 39

Garden Plain 47, Douglass 25

Hesston 50, Pratt 40

Holton 54, Perry-Lecompton 27

Hutchinson Trinity 42, Bennington 30

Ingalls 39, Minneola 21

Jayhawk Linn 43, Uniontown 26

Jefferson North 53, Pleasant Ridge 42

Jefferson West 52, Nemaha Central 45

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 58, McLouth 33

McPherson 60, Buhler 29

Medicine Lodge 43, Chaparral 35

Newton 56, Hutchinson 34

Nickerson 60, Hillsboro 40

Northeast-Arma 44, Crest 32

Pittsburg Colgan 41, Miami, Mo. 22

Pleasanton 36, Chetopa 29

Riley County 51, Rock Creek 31

Rose Hill 68, Clearwater 18

Salina Central 64, Wichita Campus 34

St. Paul 41, Southeast 28

Ulysses 48, Lakin 27

Valley Center 39, Arkansas City 29

Valley Falls 43, Onaga 11

Washburn Rural 55, Emporia 25

Wellington 50, Mulvane 31

Wichita Bishop Carroll 43, Kapaun Mount Carmel 42

Wichita East 56, Wichita Northwest 51

Wichita South 43, Wichita Heights 28

Wichita Southeast 63, Wichita North 16

Wichita Trinity 64, Belle Plaine 36

Winfield 57, El Dorado 49

Yates Center 67, Flinthills 63