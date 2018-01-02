Bishop Carroll, Southeast, Andale all get road sweeps

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a good night to be the road team in the Sunflower State, as Bishop Carroll, Southeast, and Andale all went on the road and got the win in both boys’ and girls’ basketball.
The Golden Eagles swept rival Kapaun Mt. Carmel, while Southeast took down North and Andale topped Collegiate. Here are some other scores from around the state:
Andale 45, Wichita Collegiate 43
Arkansas City 66, Valley Center 32
Baldwin 78, Prairie View 49
Baxter Springs 76, Galena 60
Bennington 77, Hutchinson Trinity 72
BV North 47, BV West 43
Centralia 43, Frankfort 37
Chaparral 59, Medicine Lodge 52
Cherryvale 58, Erie 57
Clifton-Clyde 87, BV Randolph 39
DeSoto 55, Paola 49
Doniphan West 80, Wetmore 59
Eureka 69, Bluestem 66
Hesston 56, Pratt 40
Hillsboro 66, Nickerson 44
Holton 43, Perry-Lecompton 37
Ingalls 67, Minneola 41
Jayhawk Linn 49, Uniontown 45
Jefferson North 60, Pleasant Ridge 57
Liberal 56, Perryton, Texas 42
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 58, McLouth 33
McPherson 59, Buhler 48
Nemaha Central 47, Jefferson West 30
Newton 58, Hutchinson 56
Northeast-Arma 56, Crest 50
Northern Heights 47, Central Heights 37
Pittsburg Colgan 54, Miami, Okla. 44
Pleasanton 60, Chetopa 39
Raytown, Mo. 71, Lansing 36
Rock Creek 62, Riley County 24
Rockhurst, Mo. 67, Blue Valley 47
Rose Hill 60, Clearwater 52
Valley Falls 54, Onaga 47
Washburn Rural 66, Emporia 56
Wellington 56, Mulvane 49
Wichita Bishop Carroll 63, Kapaun Mount Carmel 38
Wichita East 61, Wichita Northwest 53
Wichita Heights 55, Wichita South 47
Wichita Southeast 77, Wichita North 71
Wichita Trinity 54, Belle Plaine 45
Winfield 50, El Dorado 35
Yates Center 59, Flinthills 24
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Sedan vs. Caney Valley, ppd.
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Andale 45, Wichita Collegiate 35
Baldwin 61, Prairie View 12
Bishop Miege 55, St. Thomas Aquinas 54
Bucklin 50, Pratt Skyline 24
Centralia 43, Frankfort 37
Clifton-Clyde 45, BV Randolph 28
Cunningham 42, Macksville 32
DeSoto 53, Paola 48
Doniphan West 43, Wetmore 42
Erie 56, Cherryvale 37
Eureka 74, Bluestem 53
Galena 49, Baxter Springs 39
Garden Plain 47, Douglass 25
Hesston 50, Pratt 40
Holton 54, Perry-Lecompton 27
Hutchinson Trinity 42, Bennington 30
Ingalls 39, Minneola 21
Jayhawk Linn 43, Uniontown 26
Jefferson North 53, Pleasant Ridge 42
Jefferson West 52, Nemaha Central 45
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 58, McLouth 33
McPherson 60, Buhler 29
Medicine Lodge 43, Chaparral 35
Newton 56, Hutchinson 34
Nickerson 60, Hillsboro 40
Northeast-Arma 44, Crest 32
Pittsburg Colgan 41, Miami, Mo. 22
Pleasanton 36, Chetopa 29
Riley County 51, Rock Creek 31
Rose Hill 68, Clearwater 18
Salina Central 64, Wichita Campus 34
St. Paul 41, Southeast 28
Ulysses 48, Lakin 27
Valley Center 39, Arkansas City 29
Valley Falls 43, Onaga 11
Washburn Rural 55, Emporia 25
Wellington 50, Mulvane 31
Wichita Bishop Carroll 43, Kapaun Mount Carmel 42
Wichita East 56, Wichita Northwest 51
Wichita South 43, Wichita Heights 28
Wichita Southeast 63, Wichita North 16
Wichita Trinity 64, Belle Plaine 36
Winfield 57, El Dorado 49
Yates Center 67, Flinthills 63