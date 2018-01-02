Bill Snyder set to return as Kansas State Head Coach

Associated Press Published:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A person familiar with his decision says Bill Snyder will return for his 27th season with Kansas State, ending weeks of speculation about the future of the 78-year-old coach.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because Snyder has not made his plans public. He said after a Cactus Bowl victory over UCLA last week that he was still mulling whether to return next season or retire for the second time.

Snyder was diagnosed with throat cancer last offseason, but hardly missed a practice and headed into the year with high expectations. But a series of early losses scuttled Big 12 title hopes, and it took a run at the end of the year just to become eligible for a bowl game.

The Hall of Fame coach is 210-110-1 since taking over the Wildcats in 1988.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s