2 workers trapped in grain bin in southern Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two workers are trapped in grain bin. It is happening in the 5700 block of South Hoover Road at Gavilon grain. It started around 2:30 p.m.

Right now, Wichita fire crews are working with the technical rescue team to get to the workers.

Many people know the elevator formerly as DeBruce grain. On June 8, 1998, a grain elevator explosion killed seven people and injured 10 other employees. Here is an OSHA report on that explosion.

