2 workers trapped in grain bin in southern Sedgwick County

By Published: Updated:
Wichita fire crews are working to rescue two people trapped in a grain elevator. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two workers are trapped in grain bin. It is happening in the 5700 block of South Hoover Road at Gavilon grain. It started around 2:30 p.m.

Right now, Wichita fire crews are working with the technical rescue team to get to the workers.

Many people know the elevator formerly as DeBruce grain. On June 8, 1998, a grain elevator explosion killed seven people and injured 10 other employees. Here is an OSHA report on that explosion.

KSN News has a crew at the scene. Look for updates online on KSN and KSN.com.

 

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s