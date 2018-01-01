Wichita’s first 2018 baby born at St. Joseph hospital early Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – New Years Eve 2017 was a big night for Mandy and Brian Busenitz. They helped bring into the world their second child, Leyton, early Monday morning at Via Christi St. Joseph hospital

Officials at Via Christi said Leyton Busenitz made his entrance at 12:16 a.m. Leyton weighed in at 7 pounds, 15 ounces at birth.

Although Leyton is the first baby born in Wichita in 2018, the City of Newton can also share in his fame since the Busenitz family live in there.

Via Christi said mom, dad and Leyton are all doing well.