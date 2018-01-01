Wichita State 9th, Kansas 10th in latest AP Top 25

Associated Press Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Michigan State is the new No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25.

The Spartans received 43 of 65 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released on Monday to earn the top spot for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Duke received 21 first-place votes while moving up two spots to No. 2 and No. 3 Villanova received the other.

Michigan State (14-1) had been No. 2 for three weeks and slid into the top spot after previous No. 1 Villanova lost to Butler on Saturday. No. 4 Arizona State and No. 16 TCU also lost on Saturday, leaving college basketball with no unbeaten teams headed into the new year.

No. 5 Xavier, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Virginia, Wichita State and Kansas rounded out the top 10. Texas A&M fell six spots to No. 11 after losing to Florida.

