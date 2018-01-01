Residential fire in Oklahoma claims lives of 3 children

EL RENO, Okla. (AP) – Authorities in central Oklahoma say a New Year’s Day house fire has claimed the lives of three children.

El Reno Fire Chief Kent Lagaly says that the children, all under the age of 8, were pronounced dead at a local hospital following a house fire Monday morning.

Officials say at least two adults were at the home when the early-morning fire started and that firefighters, police and other authorities responded to the blaze. Lagaly says the fire appeared to be contained to a single room in the residential structure.

Oklahoma City television station KWTV reports that the identities of the children have not been released. Officials say investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal are at the scene of the deadly blaze to determine what caused it.

