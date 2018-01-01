One person in serious condition after shooting north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is in serious condition following a shooting during a robbery in north Wichita Monday afternoon. The incident occurred in the 1600 block of N. Emporia about 2 p.m.

Wichita Police Sgt. Andrew Do said a man met with two people he had met online to purchase a pair of shoes. Do said during the transaction, the victim was pistol- whipped by one of the suspects and shot in the shoulder. He was able to go to a nearby house to call for police.

Officers were looking for two people in a gray vehicle that fled the scene.

Do said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.