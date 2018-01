WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – D.J. Reed and Byron Pringle were two of the best players on the Kansas State football team this season. And hours after Reed announced he would forego his senior season and declare for the 2018 NFL Draft, Pringle did the same earlier today.

Reed was an All-Big 12 first team selection at defensive back and as a returner, while Pringle led the Wildcats in receiving with 724 yards and six touchdowns.