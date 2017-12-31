Officials: Christmas lights likely caused house fire in Hays

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire officials in Hays said a short in Christmas lights may have caused a house fire to break out overnight.

They said it happened at 2:43 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Douglas Drive. That’s when citizens passed by the fire and called 911.

Police officers were the first on the scene and evacuated the house. They tell us no one was injured.

Through investigation, fire officials said the fire started on the front porch and spread into the attic, before reaching the living room.

“The most probable cause of the fire was an electrical short in outside Christmas lights,” said Fire Chief Gary A. Brown, Sr., City of Hays Fire Rescue.

Six fire trucks and 24 firefighters responded to the flames. The last crew didn’t leave the scene until 4:54 a.m.

“Fires can spread quickly. The prompt action by citizens calling 911 helped to limit the damage to this home,” said Brown.

He reminds to call 911 immediately in the event of a fire.