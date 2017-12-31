Update: 1 deputy, suspect dead in Colorado officer-involved shooting

DENVER (AP) – At least one deputy is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Colorado.

In a tweet, The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said five deputies were shot during the incident, with one being fatally injured.

The office goes on to say the suspect in the case has been shot and is thought to be dead, no longer a threat to the public.

They also said two civilians were shot. Their conditions and those of the remaining deputies are unknown at this time.

Officials said the deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance when the shooting took place.

Previously:

Authorities in Colorado say a number of deputies from a sheriff’s office in suburban Denver have been wounded.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said via its Twitter account that a major highway south of the city was shut down Sunday. Residents in the vicinity were asked to shelter in place, and avoid windows and exterior walls.

No other details were immediately available. The nature of the injuries to the Douglas County deputies wasn’t disclosed. It also wasn’t known how many deputies were involved.