Update: 1 deputy, suspect dead in Colorado officer-involved shooting

By Published: Updated:
(Courtesy KUSA)

DENVER (AP) – At least one deputy is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Colorado.

In a tweet, The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said five deputies were shot during the incident, with one being fatally injured.

The office goes on to say the suspect in the case has been shot and is thought to be dead, no longer a threat to the public.

They also said two civilians were shot. Their conditions and those of the remaining deputies are unknown at this time.

Officials said the deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance when the shooting took place.

Previously:

Authorities in Colorado say a number of deputies from a sheriff’s office in suburban Denver have been wounded.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said via its Twitter account that a major highway south of the city was shut down Sunday. Residents in the vicinity were asked to shelter in place, and avoid windows and exterior walls.

No other details were immediately available. The nature of the injuries to the Douglas County deputies wasn’t disclosed. It also wasn’t known how many deputies were involved.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s