Bundle up and drive sober this NYE

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – New Years Eve is a common time for parties but getting behind the wheel after a few drinks could ruin you or someone else’s entire 2018.

But in this day and age, law enforcement says it’s easier than ever to catch a ride if you are impaired.

“Don’t put yourself at risk, DUIs cost a lot of money. You have several opportunities, we have cab companies we have Uber we have Lyft, it’s as easy as getting on an app and you can see somebody you know, how close they are, what time they should be there,” Sedgwick County deputy sheriff Eric Smith said.

Smith has worked fatality accidents and says it impacts more lives than just the driver or the victim.

“Even a minor impairment can slow somebody down and cause catastrophic consequences,” Smith said.

Along with the risk of impaired drivers, the cold is also should factor into your plans.

Via Christi reported two patients with hypothermia on Saturday.

“You know we’ve got dangerous wind chills in play even at this hour and it’s just gonna get worse as the night goes on. So you definitely want to have on as many layers as possible when you go out,” KSN meteorologist Laura Bannon said.

If the party next door gets too loud, uses fireworks or firearms, Sedgwick County has opened it’s non-emergency line which you can call until 1:00am at 316-290-1011.

Have a safe and happy New Year.