Newman basketball splits doubleheader

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Newman Jets women’s basketball team started off the afternoon with a double-digit win over the University of Saint Mary, before the men’s basketball team lost a tough one to Rockhurst 84-80.

It looked like the Jets would get the sweep at home this afternoon, but Rockhurst rallied in the second half to overcome Dametrius Walker’s 30 points and get the road win. Both teams are back at Fugate Gymnasium on Thursday for a doubleheader against Rogers State. The women play at 5:30 p.m., with the men playing afterwards at 7:30 p.m.

