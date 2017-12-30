New details released in shooting death of 45-year-old Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Court documents have been released highlighting new details surrounding the December 9 fatal shooting of Randy Gibson, a 45-year-old Wichita man.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Wichita police were called to the 2200 block of Parkridge on December 9 after a caller reported a man with a gunshot wound to the leg was knocking on their door. When officers made contact with the wounded man they were told someone else was shot and presumable dead at a nearby residence.

When officers arrived at the other home they heard multiple gunshots coming from inside the home. After a brief pause in gunfire, a second round of gunshots were heard by officers on the scene. Shortly after the second round of shots fired, a WPD officer reports he saw a white man wearing a jacket run from the home and towards a vehicle parked outside. That man has been identified as Jeremiah Mork.

Mork was taken into custody without incident. A semi-automatic handgun was found laying in the driveway of the home underneath the vehicle parked outside.

Officers found Randy Gibson, a 45-year-old man, dead inside the home. According to the court documents, Gibson had multiple gunshot wounds to his back and groin.

A woman was also found unharmed in the home. The documents say she told officers that Mork was her boyfriend and they lived together in the home. She also said she had been letting Gibson rent her spare bedroom and that there had been a confrontation involving a knife between Mork and Gibson before. The woman said Gibson had come back to the home with two of his friends to retrieve his belongings. She said she gave Gibson permission to do so. She also said she heard shots fired while Gibson and his friends were inside the home.

The affidavit says two men went to the home on Parkridge with Gibson that night. Both men suffered gunshot wounds to the legs. Both men say the were shot while running away after they saw Gibson being shot.

According to Dan Dillon with Sedgwick County, Mork has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and a parole violation.