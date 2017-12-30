Finch family attorney: ‘People don’t see the actual consequences it can generate’

By and Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The attorney representing the family of 28 year-old Andrew Finch, the unarmed man shot and killed by police in a confirmed “swatting” incident says, we may see new laws involving swatting.

Swatting is defined as the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.

Wichita Police have confirmed that the Thursday evening officer-involved shooting was a case of swatting, and one man in California has been arrested in connection to the case.

“People don’t see the actual consequences it can generate,” attorney Kurt Kerns said Saturday.

Swatting is a popular hoax in the online gaming community.

Friday afternoon, Los Angeles Police Department arrested 25 year-old Tyler R Barriss in connection to the Wichita swatting.

Kerns indicated this case of swatting could be a landmark case since it’s gained national attention.

“There’s laws against filing false police reports, there’s laws against that kind of thing right now. There may be some more specific laws implemented to prohibit this specific activity,” Kerns said.

Kerns said the family is considering a civil lawsuit, but they have to start the healing process first.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s