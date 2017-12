SHERIDAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An Emporia man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Sheridan County.

The crash happened around 4:30 Saturday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Alfonso Roa-Nolasco was traveling northbound on K-23 when he crossed onto Sheridan County Road 00. His truck then entered a ditch. Roa-Nolasco over-corrected the truck and it rolled multiple times, ending up on its wheels.

Roa-Nolasco was ejected from the truck.