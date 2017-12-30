Community comes together to grieve loss of Andrew Finch

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Family members tonight are grieving the loss of Andrew Finch. Family, friends and community members gathered to hold a vigil in remembrance of Finch Saturday night.

Family members said they are still trying to come to terms with what happened and they hope the right people are held accountable for Andrew Finch’s death. They said right now their main concern is staying together and supporting one another.

Andrew Finch’s sister, Dominica, said she is glad an arrest has been made, but that doesn’t change the fact her brother is dead.

“We’re all still trying to grieve his death. I am glad that the man was arrested. He should be. It hasn’t changed the fact that my brother has passed away,” said Dominica. “I hope it does change things for the future. I hope it doesn’t happen to anyone else again.”

Tonight’s vigil was organized by a community member.

