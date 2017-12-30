LAPD: Arrest made in connection with swatting case that killed Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Los Angeles County Jail Services have confirmed that 25-year-old Tyler Barriss was arrested in connection with what Wichita Police have described as a ‘swatting incident’ that left 28-year-old Andrew Finch dead in front of his southwest Wichita home.

Barriss was arrested on Friday afternoon as a felony fugitive from justice/warrant-less appearance.

He was taken to the Los Angeles Police Department and booked into Los Angles County Jail.

Barriss’ alleged phone call to a Wichita Police substation indicated that someone inside the residence of 1033 W. McCormick had shot someone, was holding family hostage and intended to burn the house down. Wichita Police arrived and called the residents out of the house, when Finch came to the front porch and put his hands up then lowered his hands.

Swatting is a hoax popular in the online gaming community that calls emergency services to a location, leading them to believe someone’s safety is in danger in hopes of a large police presence arriving.

