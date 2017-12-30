73-year-old Osage City man killed in Shawnee Co. crash

By Published: Updated:

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An Osage City man has died after a car crash in Shawnee County.

The crash happened around 12:55 p.m. Friday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Harold E. Poertner, 73, of Osage City, was traveling northbound on U75 when the Chevy Silverado he was traveling left the roadway to the right and entered into a ditch.

Poertner attempted to re-enter the roadway but over-corrected and slid across the northbound lanes. Poertner’s truck overturned several times and came to rest in the west ditch of the southbound lanes.

Poertner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s