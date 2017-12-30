73-year-old Osage City man killed in Shawnee Co. crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An Osage City man has died after a car crash in Shawnee County.

The crash happened around 12:55 p.m. Friday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Harold E. Poertner, 73, of Osage City, was traveling northbound on U75 when the Chevy Silverado he was traveling left the roadway to the right and entered into a ditch.

Poertner attempted to re-enter the roadway but over-corrected and slid across the northbound lanes. Poertner’s truck overturned several times and came to rest in the west ditch of the southbound lanes.

Poertner was pronounced dead at the scene.

