WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Thunder got off to a strong start at home against the Allen Americans, scoring twice in the first period. But the home team couldn’t keep the momentum going in periods two and three, as Allen rallied for the 3-2 win.

The two teams are back in action tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m., when it will be Star Wars night at the arena!