Wichita gamer on “swatting”: “Some people think it’s funny and don’t realize how serious it is”

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – We’re hearing from a member of the local gaming community, who tells us he’s not only heard of swatting, he’s actually seen it happen on a live stream he was following.

It makes him cautious about what he does online

Andrew Brace says he doesn’t believe anyone was hurt in the swatting act he witnessed several years ago, but the experience has stayed with him. He believes the prank may steer people away from taking part in the gaming community.

Live streaming while playing video games is a hobby Brace enjoys. But he says swatting pranks make him want to play differently.

“I sit there you know I make sure everything is good, and I tell my parents straight up before I stream you know, be prepared just in case this happens,” said Andrew Brace, Wichita.

Brace says he’s watched swatting live.

“I’ve seen people live on broadcasts have swatters, somebody break into their house, and you watch it live and you’re just sitting there like, wow I cannot believe that just happened,” said Brace.

He says he’s unsure if anyone was hurt that time but closer to home last night, it took a man’s life.

“Some people think it’s funny and don’t realize how serious it is and like the last case we had, it went wrong,” said Brace.

Brace says it can happen to anyone gaming online but says from his experience, it mostly affects streamers with live videos. He says it’s sometimes done by gamers who take the competition too seriously.

“Then we have situations with swatting, because people either get frustrated and joke around or quote on quote troll and then something like this happens,” said Brace.

He hopes swatting doesn’t steer people away from the game.

“The question of does it put gamers in a bad position I would say definitely,” said Brace.

Brace expressed his condolences to Andrew Finch’s family.

He added that from what he’s heard of swatting, it’s mostly random but it is sometimes the same person who does it over and over again.