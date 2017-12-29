Tech expert defines ‘swatting,’ a hoax police say may have led to Wichita man’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating the initial 911 call in the death of 28-year-old Andrew Finch as a hoax.

It’s known as swatting.

“Swatting is a method of calling the police to report an incident and getting a SWAT team to show up at a location to harass somebody,” said Bill Ramsey, a tech expert.

The people who make the call, the ‘swatters’, can do it through a number of ways.

“Specifically phone spoofing, which is showing that you’re coming from a different phone number, freaking, which is using some different technologies to kind of mask who you are,” said Ramsey.

Ramsey first heard of swatting in 2010 and says a popular form of the hoax is through gaming.

“They find somebody that they don’t necessarily like that’s live streaming, and they have them swatted,” he said. “They’ll call and get a SWAT team dispatched to the house so they can actually watch on camera.”

Ramsey says it’s not difficult for gamers to find someone’s address to give out, even if they are located in another country.

That can be done through doxing, which is when someone publishes your information online, or through tracing IP addresses.

And, all it takes is one phone call to police to lead to a swatting situation.

“Usually it’s the, ‘There’s somebody being held hostage, I’m about to kill somebody, I’m going to blow the building up.'”

It’s something Ramsey says shouldn’t be taken lightly.

“It’s extremely dangerous,” he said. “One, it’s against the law. It’s completely illegal. It wastes resources that could be used by the police department in other ways.”

Ramsey says swatting isn’t limited to gaming. He says it can happen to anyone.

Kansas law makes some false calls to police a felony, and if the call falsely claims to be about violent crimes or immediate danger to an individual, it can lead to more than a year in prison.