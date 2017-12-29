Kansas lawmakers to receive proposals on harassment policy

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Top Kansas lawmakers are preparing to review proposed changes in the Legislature’s policy against sexual harassment.

The Women’s Foundation is set to release its recommended changes Friday during a Statehouse news conference with Senate President Susan Wagle.

The foundation is a Kansas City, Missouri-based group that promotes gender equity, and legislative leaders turned to its attorneys for help in revising a policy unchanged since 1994.

Legislative leaders are scheduled to meet Friday afternoon to consider the recommendations.

The current policy says that harassment complaints are brought first to an employee’s supervisor or Legislative Administrative Services.

The policy does not require an independent review of a complaint, and it does not mandate regular training about sexual harassment for lawmakers. It also says complaints are to be handled as discreetly as possible.

