Family of officer-involved shooting victim has many unanswered questions

By Published: Updated:
Lisa Finch has many questions after her 28-year-old son was fatally shot by a police officer Thursday night. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man is dead and his family is left with many questions.

Andrew Finch’s family is shaken up after a WPD police officer fatally shot him Thursday night.

“I keep thinking this is a dream and I am going to wake up and he is going to be here.”

Lisa Finch is dealing with a cold reality. Her son Andrew is no longer alive.

“But the cops can’t just go around shooting people without any consequences. They can not do that,” said Lisa. “They gave us a warning. Why couldn’t they give that to my son?”

Lisa was home Thursday night when Wichita police showed up. She says her 28-year-old son, Andrew Finch, was shot and killed for no reason.

“My granddaughter saw the shooting and had to see her uncle lay there dying,” said Lisa.

Police were at the home investigating what may have been a prank that led them to believe there was a hostage situation, and the family says things escalated quickly from there, then, Andrew was shot.

“It’s not right what they did and somebody has got to make them held accountable,” said Lisa.

Lisa says Andrew was a good father, son and brother. He leaves behind a distressed and confused family trying to find comfort in some way.

“Family was very important to him,” said Lisa. “He has two kids that survive him and they are missing out on a very wonderful man.”

Lisa says Andrew’s blood is on the floor of their home and family had to walk around it to hug and comfort each other at the door this morning. While they try to find comfort in each other’s arms, they are still left with so many questions.

“Why did a cop shoot him without saying anything? Without giving him a warning? How does that happen? That is not how it is supposed to happen even if it was a hostage situation?” asks Lisa.

Lisa Finch said her computer and cell phone were confiscated Thursday night after they were interviewed downtown. She said she wants to know why. She said is someone did prank them and have police called to their house, they want that person arrested and charged with murder.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s