Family of officer-involved shooting victim has many unanswered questions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man is dead and his family is left with many questions.

Andrew Finch’s family is shaken up after a WPD police officer fatally shot him Thursday night.

“I keep thinking this is a dream and I am going to wake up and he is going to be here.”

Lisa Finch is dealing with a cold reality. Her son Andrew is no longer alive.

“But the cops can’t just go around shooting people without any consequences. They can not do that,” said Lisa. “They gave us a warning. Why couldn’t they give that to my son?”

Lisa was home Thursday night when Wichita police showed up. She says her 28-year-old son, Andrew Finch, was shot and killed for no reason.

“My granddaughter saw the shooting and had to see her uncle lay there dying,” said Lisa.

Police were at the home investigating what may have been a prank that led them to believe there was a hostage situation, and the family says things escalated quickly from there, then, Andrew was shot.

“It’s not right what they did and somebody has got to make them held accountable,” said Lisa.

Lisa says Andrew was a good father, son and brother. He leaves behind a distressed and confused family trying to find comfort in some way.

“Family was very important to him,” said Lisa. “He has two kids that survive him and they are missing out on a very wonderful man.”

Lisa says Andrew’s blood is on the floor of their home and family had to walk around it to hug and comfort each other at the door this morning. While they try to find comfort in each other’s arms, they are still left with so many questions.

“Why did a cop shoot him without saying anything? Without giving him a warning? How does that happen? That is not how it is supposed to happen even if it was a hostage situation?” asks Lisa.

Lisa Finch said her computer and cell phone were confiscated Thursday night after they were interviewed downtown. She said she wants to know why. She said is someone did prank them and have police called to their house, they want that person arrested and charged with murder.