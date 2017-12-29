Car crashes into Innovative Physical Therapy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A car crashed into the side of Innovative Physical Therapy. It happened early Friday morning in the 500 block of North Carriage Parkway.

A technician standing near the crash suffered a minor sprain to the ankle. She did not require medical treatment.

There is no word yet on the condition of the person driving the car.

