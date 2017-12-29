California woman grieving loss of mother shamed for not decorating home for holidays

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A North Bay woman has been shamed by her neighbors for not decorating her house for the holidays this year.

She lives on a street visited by tens of thousands of people every year.

It’s called Lollipop Lane and was made famous by the street-wide participation and coordinated themes.

KRON4’s Gabe Slate met up with the woman on Thursday who says that it was not a lack of Christmas spirit that kept the lights packed away–but a tragedy.

Every year, the residents on Shady Glen Avenue in Vacaville turn their street into Lollipop Lane for the holidays.

Each house goes big on lights and decorations.

It’s become an attraction. Thousands of people come from miles away to walk up and down this street every December.

Lyndia Zarra, who lives right in the middle of Lollipop Lane, was reading from the anonymous letter Thursday typed out and mailed to her, shaming her for not decorating this year.

Lyndia didn’t have it in her to decorate this year because her mom Sherri died from cancer in October.

They teamed up on the yearly decorations. It was something special they shared.

In the last few years, they built and hand painted Disney-themed wood cutouts.

Kathy lives across the street from Lyndia.

She was shamed years ago for not decorating and is tired of the pressure Lollipop Lane creates.

Treenie lives down the street from Lyndia.

She says whoever wrote that letter is missing the whole point of Christmas spirit.