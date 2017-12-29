Barton County authorities investigating two bomb threats

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Barton County authorities are investigating two bomb threats. The threats were phoned in around 9 a.m. to the Barton County Court House and Barton County Court Services building.

Both buildings were evacuated and searched. No bombs were found. The search took about an hour, and about 100 people were evacuated from both buildings.

There are no suspects in the case.

