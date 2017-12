WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In less than 48 hours, both the Wichita State men’s and women’s basketball teams will have played their first-ever games in the American Athletic Conference.

The men’s team heads to Connecticut to take on the Huskies at 11 a.m.. The game can be seen on CBS. Meanwhile, the women’s team plays their conference opener at home against Tulsa. Tip-off at Koch Arena is set for 2 p.m.