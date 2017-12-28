U.S. 400 closed after multiple semi crash leaves two dead

KSNW Published: Updated:

Greenwood Co. KS (KSNW) – Two people were killed in a crash involving two semi tractor-trailers on U.S. 400 in Greenwood County early Thursday morning. The crash occurred around 2 a.m.

KHP reports U.S. 400 will be completely shutdown throughout the morning due to the crash.

Not many details have been released about the crash but it happened just east of the town of Beaumont.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved or if anyone is injured.

The Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s office tweeted about the accident shortly after the crash happened.

We will be looking for more details about the crash throughout the day.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s