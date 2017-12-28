U.S. 400 closed after multiple semi crash leaves two dead

Greenwood Co. KS (KSNW) – Two people were killed in a crash involving two semi tractor-trailers on U.S. 400 in Greenwood County early Thursday morning. The crash occurred around 2 a.m.

KHP reports U.S. 400 will be completely shutdown throughout the morning due to the crash.

Not many details have been released about the crash but it happened just east of the town of Beaumont.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved or if anyone is injured.

The Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s office tweeted about the accident shortly after the crash happened.

We are currently working an accident on US 400 Highway east of the Beaumont rest area involving multiple semis. The road will be closed entirely to traffic and will likely remain closed through the morning. — Greenwood CO Sheriff (@SheriffGWCO) December 28, 2017

We will be looking for more details about the crash throughout the day.