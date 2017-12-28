Teen steals car with baby inside

ST. LOUIS (KSDK) – A 16-year-old is in juvenile custody after stealing a car with a 6-month-old baby inside.

D’Anna Williams says she left her son Aniken in the car on Christmas Day, while she ran up to her apartment to lock the front door. Seconds later, she saw someone taking off with her baby in the backseat.

Terrified, Williams ran down the street, chasing the car. “Every negative thing was running through my head,” said Williams. “‘What if I never see him again? What if he hurts him?'”

She quickly called St. Louis Police, who arrived within minutes. Shortly after, they received another call that baby Aniken had been dropped off on the front porch of a home two miles away.

Williams says she’s grateful to the family who watched over her son. “I don’t know if they understand, but they protected him at that point. They took him in their home, they held him.”

Williams says she’s sharing her story to spare other parents the grief and anxiety she felt, watching a stranger drive off with her baby.

“It’s not worth it. Don’t leave your children in your car. It was scary. I didn’t know if I was ever going to see my kid again,” said Williams.

Police chased the 16-year-old suspect and arrested him. He faces charges of kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a child and motor vehicle theft.