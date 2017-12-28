Protect your pipes from freezing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The cold weather isn’t going away anytime soon, and the last thing you want to deal with are pipes freezing and possibly bursting in your home.

According to experts, spending a few extra minutes and dollars now to keep pipes from freezing could save homeowners thousands of dollars later.

Tips to prevent freezing pipes

Open kitchen and bathroom doors to allow warm air to circulate near the pipes

Keep the thermostat at 55 degrees or higher

Add insulation to attics and basements

Allow a slow drip from faucets

Disconnect outside waterlines, such as sprinkler systems or hoses

Experts said water supply pipes in unheated interior areas freeze most frequently. A pipe is most likely frozen if only a trickle of water is coming out of the faucet.

According to experts, there are safe ways to thaw out a frozen pipe.

How to thaw a frozen pipe

Keep affected faucet open because running water will help melt the ice

Apply heat using an electric heating pad or hair dryer

Check other faucets in your home. If one pipe is frozen, others are probably too.

If you can’t locate the frozen pipe or you can’t thaw it out, call a licensed plumber.

According to AAA, water damage is one of the most common causes of homeowners’ insurance claims. If your pipes end up bursting, most standard homeowners’ insurance policies cover the damage. The homeowner has to prove that the damage came from the bursted pipe.

The American Red Cross has other tips to prevent and thaw frozen pipes on their website.