Prosecutor needs longer on cop’s killing of Australian woman

This undated photo provided by Stephen Govel/www.stephengovel.com shows Justine Damond, of Sydney, Australia, who was fatally shot by police in Minneapolis on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Authorities say that officers were responding to a 911 call about a possible assault when the woman was shot. (Stephen Govel/www.stephengovel.com via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A Minnesota prosecutor says he needs more time to decide whether to charge a police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman who called 911.

Prosecutor Mike Freeman had promised a decision by year’s end in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. On Thursday, Freeman said he needed more time. He says he won’t rush things.

Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor shot Damond on July 15, just minutes after she called 911 to report a possible assault in the alley behind her home.

Noor hasn’t publicly talked about the case. His partner, Officer Matthew Harrity, told investigators he was startled by a loud noise right before Damond approached their police SUV. Noor then shot her.

Freeman was captured on video two weeks ago at a holiday reception complaining that investigators hadn’t brought him enough information to warrant charges.

