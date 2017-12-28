Poll: Pres. Obama, Hillary Clinton ‘most admired’ by Americans; Pres. Trump second

File-This May 25, 2017, file photo shows former US President Barack Obama waving before he is awarded the German Media Prize 2016 in Baden-Baden, Germany. Obama shocked students at a Washington school Friday by popping in to give them encouragement at the beginning of the new year. "I do believe that most of the problems we have are going to be solved by you," Obama told a group of students from McKinley Technology High School, according to an Instagram video posted on his account after his unannounced visit. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, FILE)

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Americans say they admire former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton more than any other figure, according to a Gallup.com poll released Wednesday. 

This result has not changed in the past 10 years–in fact, Clinton has been named “most admired woman” 16 years in a row, and 22 times in all.

Seventeen percent of those polled said Obama was the man they admired most, compared to 14 percent who picked current President Donald Trump.

In 2016, 22 percent of those surveyed picked Obama and 15 percent picked Trump, according to Gallup.

The second-most admired woman was Michelle Obama.

Gallup reports 25 percent of Americans did not name a man or woman they admired most. Nine percent name a relative or friend as their most-admired man, and 13 percent do this for the most-admired woman.

