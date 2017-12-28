Police investigating body found in Kansas River

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a body found in the Kansas River.

Officer Zac Blair in a statement said that a water pollution staffer found the body Thursday morning near James and Third streets. The Kansas City Star reported that fire department crews helped retrieve it from the river.

Blair told the newspaper that police think the body belongs to a male but said the identity and cause of death is unclear. He said the body appeared to have been on the riverbank for a while.

