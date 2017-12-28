Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in Wichita as possible swatting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita police officer fatally shot a man in southwest Wichita Thursday night.

Deputy Chief Troy Livingston said WPD received a call reporting a shooting at 6:18 p.m. in the 1000 block of West McCormick. He said the caller stated a mother and son got into an argument and, during that, a father was shot in the head. Livingston said the caller said the father died and two hostages were being held.

When police arrived, a 28-year-old man came to the front door of the home. Livingston said a WPD officer fired his service weapon. The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. He has been identified by family as Andrew Thomas Finch.

“I keep thinking this is a dream and I am going to wake up and he is going to be here. But the cops can’t just go around shooting people without any consequences. They can not do that. They gave us a warning why couldn’t they give that to my son,” said Lisa Finch, Andrew’s mother.

Deputy Chief Troy Livingston said when police entered the home, they did not find a deceased man inside.

“We believe we were given some misinformation on the call,” said Livingston. “That’s why I said we have to listen to this tape and kind of dissect it and go through it.”

He said there were three or four other people inside the house and they were not hurt. Wichita police said they are conducting interviews with four witnesses who were inside the home at the time of the shooting along with several officers.

The officer who reportedly shot the victim was a seven-year veteran and will be put on administrative leave.

Deputy Chief Livingston said they are looking to see if the incident was possible swatting. Swatting is defined as a “the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.”

KSN expects to learn more information about this fatal officer-involved shooting sometime Friday. Police pushed back the regularly scheduled conference from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We will stream it live on KSN.com and on our Facebook page.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.