Owner of Wichita business speaks out after high-speed chase

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita business owner plans to ramp up security following an intrusion yesterday by 21-year-old shooting suspect Elijah Martinez and a female passenger in a stolen truck.

Yesterday, KSN told you about a high-speed chase after Martinez allegedly stole a truck and some mail out of mailboxes in east Wichita. Police said Martinez and his female passenger then drove to Heartland Granite LLC in the 700 block of North Gilda.

According to the business owner, the female first ran into the business where the owner, who did not want to be identified, told her she could hide in the bathroom.

“Then there was the guy, the suspect who walked in and asked me, ‘where’s the girl?’ And I said ‘there’s no girl here,'” the owner said.

That’s when, the Heartland Granite owner said, he felt something was wrong.

“He wanted me to stay here and he said, ‘I will pay you money, I will pay you money do not tell anybody’ and I said ‘I don’t need your money, I’m going outside and calling the police,'” the owner said.

He joined police outside and said he heard several gunshots. There are four total holes in his showroom, but one is where a bullet entered and another where the bullet exited painted drywall.

Additionally, there is a hole in the bathroom door from where the owner said police kicked in the door to access the female suspect. He said Wichita police have offered to pay for the damages.

In response to the disturbance, he plans to shorten the hours the store is open and add some cameras. But overall, says he felt protected during the incident.

“I feel okay right now, it’s part of life. You experience this. I also feel grateful and thankful for God is protecting. And we are in good hands,” the owner said.